Swedish Lawyer Steps In To Help Jailed Ghanaian Footballer Over Rape Charges

Related Stories Experienced Swedish lawyer Leif Silbersky has stepped in to help get Ghanaian international midfielder Kwame Bonsu from jail over rape charges.



The Court of Appeal earlier yesterday adjourned the case to the next 14 days partly because the prosecutor wants to call more witnesses for questioning, and that Bonsu has demanded to replace his lawyer.



Reports emerging from Sweden are that the accomplished lawyer met representatives of Bonsu, necessitating the change of lawyer. Leif Silbersky, 78, is a well-known Swedish lawyer and author, living in Stockholm.



He is notable for taking many high-profile cases which have enjoyed large media attention, making him one of the most renowned lawyers in Sweden. Kwame Bonsu has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife. And after serving his sentence, 22-year-old, who is contracted to second tier side Gefle IF, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived since 2013, Gävle District Court said.



Gefle on Friday said Bonsu was dismissed from the team with immediate effect. According to court documents seen by The Local he will also have to pay 122,600 kronor ($14,000) in compensation to his wife, who is a Swedish national.



He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.



A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby. The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.



Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events. Silbersky’s interest in the matter gives hope to the Ghanaians midfielder as the 79-year old is popular for winning tough cases for his clients.





