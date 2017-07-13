Kotoko Accident 'Sad, Devastating' – GFA

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is “devastated” following the accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The bus of the Porcupine Warriors was involved in an accident on Wednesday, 12 July at around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when it rammed into a stationary vehicle.



The GFA in a statement described the news as “sad and devastating”. The Ghana football governing body has called for prayers for the injured officials and players.



The FA’s statement read: “The Ghana Football Association has learnt with sadness, an accident involving the team bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their return to Kumasi following their Premier League match with Inter Allies in Accra on Wednesday.



“The GFA and the entire football fraternity is devastated by the sad development.



“The GFA has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.



“We urge all to pray for our brothers at this difficult moment.”



Meanwhile, a high-powered GFA delegation has been dispatched to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw to offer support to the club.



Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after their league match with Tema-based Inter Allies where they suffered a 0-1 defeat in the premier league when the accident happened. One official is feared dead with several players and coaches injured.