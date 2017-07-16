I Have A Lot To Prove This Season - Christian Atsu

Related Stories The winger has sets sights on making up for his previous poor campaigns in the English top flight this season



Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu is eager to get the new season underway but admits he needs to up his game to make an impression.



The Ghana international earns another opportunity to make a mark in the English topflight following his previous unsuccessful spells.



He failed to make a single appearance for Chelsea between 2013 and 2017, while loan stints at Everton and Bournemouth ended in disappointments.



“I am very happy to get back to the Premier League with Newcastle," Atsu said, as reported by the Chronicle.



“Everything now depends on me. It’s down to the player now.



“I need to work hard now and try to be better than I was before. I always want to improve myself.



“I have to keep working hard and being consistent for the team.



"I have a lot to improve this season. The Premier League has a lot of quality."



Having struggled to make a mark in the Premier League, Atsu dropped down the ladder, taking up a loan move to then second tier side Newcastle last season.



He made 32 outings and scored five times as the Magpies won the Championship.



It is not surprising in any way, then, that Rafael Benitez's outfit exercised their right to make the deal permanent last month.



“This season will be hard for us, so we have to work harder than last season," Atsu said.



"We have to make sure we improve and try to compete with everybody in the Premier League.



“Everybody is working hard and running. We have to give our best.



“We have the same manager but this is not the same season so everybody has to fight for their position in the team. All the guys are working hard.



“I am pleased to see we are together like last season.”



Atsu is expected to mark his Premier League return in a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.