“Olympics Will Fight To The End” – Assistant Coach

Stephen Botwe, Assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics says his side will battle to remain in the Ghana Premier League.



Olympics suffered a 3-0 defeat to Medeama SC on match day 23 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, coach Botwe said it was mathematically possible for Olympics to remain in the premiership even after their defeat to Medeama and that they would work hard to be part of the Premier league next season.



“We were determined to win against Medeama today but unfortunately things turned against us and we lost.



"We worked so hard at training and we were psychologically prepared for this game but I don’t know what went wrong.



"Medeama were stronger than us right from the start, we lacked cohesion and there wasn’t any support and it was tough for us.



"We are still fighting, we believe that we can get out of the relegation zone and play the premier league next season. We have some matches to play and we are going to fight and amass some points.



"We have the players who can get us out of relegation and I believe in them”, Coach Stephen Botwe said