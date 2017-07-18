Kotoko Coach Steve Polack Steps Up Recovery After Accident

Related Stories Less than a week after the tragic accident at Nkawkaw involving the team bus, Coach Steven Polack has thankfully taken his first few steps at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he’s been on admission since Thursday.



The coach, with the help of crutches, moved around the award with under the careful watch of five medical personnel at the hospital. His movement or walking albeit with crutches, comes as good news especially after his successful surgery on Friday.



On Sunday, in a telephone conversation, Coach Polack told Asantekotokosc.com that, he’s faring well. “I got no broken bones. The only problem is my knee. I got the same operation 25 years ago so I know what it’s all about. By God’s grace I’m getting so well.”



“I’m not getting any pain from anywhere. I’m not getting any pain from the ankles. I’m well. Like I said, it’s very big thanks from the bottom of my heart to everybody. I thank everybody,” said Polack.