Mubarak Wakaso Joins Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian international midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has joined Spanish Primera Division side Deportivo Alaves.



The 26-year old penned a three-year deal to remain in La Liga having spent the second stanza of last season at relegated side Granada on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos.



Wakaso recently terminated his contract with the Greens on amicable terms due to contractual issues but wasted no time in securing a new home by joining Babazorros.



He becomes Luis Zubeldia’s eighth signing at the Vitoria-Gasteiz based side and will be expected to play a crucial role in their bid to improve from last season’s ninth finish.





The Tamale-born midfielder is no stranger to Spanish football as he's also had stints with Elche and Villarreal.