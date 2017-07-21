"I Don’t Want To Be A Football Coach" - Sammy Kuffour

Related Stories The former Bayern Munich and Ghana star has no plans to venture into coaching.



Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour says he does not see himself taking up a coaching job.



The 40-year-old announced his retirement from active football in 2008, after which he held a testimonial in 2011 to officially bow out of the game.



He now works as a TV pundit.



“No, coaching is not an option," Kuffour told TV3.



"I don’t want to be a football coach.



"There are other things am looking at but definitely not coaching.



“I want to look at other things. I am already into business and things are working out for me now.



"I haven’t thought of getting into coaching at the moment.”



Kuffour played for Bayern Munich from 1993 to 2005, winning the 2001 Uefa Champions League as well as the 2001 Fifa Club World Cup.



He also spent time with Italian sides Roma and Livorno and Dutch side Ajax.



On the national level, he was a member of Ghana’s side that lifted the 1991 Fifa U17 World Cup and also won two silver medals at the 1993 Fifa U17 and Fifa U20 World Cups, as well as Bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.



He also featured in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and at the 2006 World Cup with the Black Stars.