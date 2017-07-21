Former Kotoko Coach Michael Osei Wants League Matches Halted

Related Stories Liberty Professionals Coach Michael Osei is urging the Premier League Board and the Ghana Football Association to suspend the remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League in order to allow Kotoko regroup themselves for their outstanding games.



The Porcupine Warriors are two matches behind after the Premier League board postponed their games against Hearts of Oak and WAFA due to a devastating accident suffered by the Club last Wednesday.



Players of the Reds are recuperating after sustaining various injuries in the accident which occurred on the Nkawkaw road claiming the life of assistant equipment officer Thomas Asare.



The Ghana FA and PLB in an attempt to allow the team recover fully for their remaining matches have decided to postpone their clash against WAFA this weekend.



Michael Osei, former Coach of the side however believes authorities must bring the League to a halt until the Ghanaian giants overcome the trauma.



“I think it will be good for us to break the League, we have to wait for Kotoko to recover from that incident,” he told Atinka FM.



“It wouldn’t be fair for us to be playing games at this time, already they have an outstanding game and this weekend they are not going to play, it is likely they will not play their next game as well.”



Players of Kotoko returned to training for the first time on Thursday afternoon after the unforeseen incident.



