Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah To End US Tour Today

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will end his US scouting exercise on Saturday after three weeks in the North American country.



Appiah's first stop was in Kansas City, where he watched former Liberty Professionals talisman Latif Blessing score a stunning brace for Sporting Kanas city.



The Black Stars coach also met former Asante Kotoko defender Gideon Baah (New York Red Bulls) and the DC United quartet of Patrick Nyarko, Lloyd Sam, Kofi Opare and Chris Odoi-Atsem.



His final stop was Columbus, interacting with quartet Mohammed Abu, Jonathan Mensah, Lalas Abubakar and Harrison Afful who play for MLS side Columbus Crew. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.