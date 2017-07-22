Hearts Topples Kotoko In Digital Media Rankings

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak emerged as the top ranked Ghanaian club in Africa’s digital media rankings, as they have utilised digital media tools to connect to fans ahead of arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko, a research by German-based outfit Result Sports indicates.



With the widespread use of digital media in recent times, numerous Ghana Premier League clubs are trying to exploit the advantage to connect with their fans as well broadening their marketing potential as they search for sponsors.



Undoubtedly Hearts who have the best-run handles on social media in the country placed 26th on the African club rankings whilst Kotoko placed 30th on the continental classification.



The Phobians boast a combined 116,116 following from 80 per cent of the five social media platforms used as the basis for the research whilst operate four accounts and command an 88,910 following in total.



North African clubs dominate with seven while three others from South Africa complete the top 10 places.



Africa’s Top Ten

1.Al Ahli (Egypt)



2.Zamalek (Egypt)



3.Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)



4.Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)



5.Orlando Pirates (South Africa)



6.Club-Africain (Tunisia)



7.Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco),



8.Al Masry (Egypt)



9.Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia)



10.Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)