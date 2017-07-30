Laryea Kingston Haunted By The Sight Of One Million Dollar Cash

Related Stories Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has disclosed that he had sleepless nights after signing for Russia club Krylia Sovetov in 2004.



According to the former Hearts of Oak wide man, he was haunted for two-weeks after they handed him a cash of one million dollar after signing with the Russian outfit.



Speaking on the Football Legends Nights Show on GHOne TV, Laryea said, “I couldn’t sleep for two weeks after I was given one million cash after signing my contract in Russia."



"They brought the money in cash but I asked them to pay it into my account and they said I should deal with it that they don’t have."



“For two weeks I couldn’t speak and had to change the position of the money every day on my return from turning at the hotel."



The retired winger has since invested into so many business adventures after leaving the pitch due a career ending injury.