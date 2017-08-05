Black Princesses Coach Invites 30 Players To Camp

Related Stories The newly appointed coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi has invited 30 players to start camping ahead of the 2018 U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.



The called up players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Pramparm on Monday, August 7, to begin preparations for their first match against Algeria.



Coach Basigi’s charges would start their 2018 World Cup campaign in September at a venue yet to be announced.



The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 World Cup billed for France would commence on August 7 to 26.



The invited players are Martha Annan (Sea Lions), Esther Agyemang (Immigration Ladies), Rose Teye- Baah (Samaria Ladies), Barikisu Issahaku (All Stars ladies), Naomi Anima ( Kumasi Sports Academy), Gladys Amfobea (Lady strikers), Philicity Asuoku (Police Ladies), Mawia Uweisa (Ampem Darkoa), Blessing Agbomaddzi (Kumasi Sports Academy) and Catherine Arthur (Lady strikers)



The others are Linda Amoako (Soccer Interlectuals), Joyce Asamoah ( Fabulous Ladies), Justice Tweneboah ( Ampem Darkoa), Rahana Alhassan ( Northen Ladies), Mary Entoah ( Police Ladies), Fuseina Mumuni ( Lepo Ladies), Olivia Anokye (Sea Lions), Grace Acheampong (Ashtown Ladies), Abigail Sarkodie (Lady strikers) and Mary Frimpong ( Nana Afua Kobi Ampem).



The rest are Sandra Owusu Ansah (Supreme Ladies), Priscilla Adubea ( Ampem Darkoa), Helena Obeng (Ashtown Ladies), Rafia Kulchire Alhassan (Hassacas Ladies), Adizatu Mustapha ( Soccer Interlectuals), Gifty Acheampong (Immigration ladies), Sylvia Amankwa (Prison Ladies), Vivian Adjei Konadu (Kumasi Sports Academy) and Florence Fosua Annor ( Fabulous Ladies). Source: GNA