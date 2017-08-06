I Want To Win A Trophy For Ghana Before Quitting Football – Sulley Muntari

Related Stories Ghana midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has disclosed that he wants to win a trophy for the national team, the Black Stars, before retiring from football.



The Italy based player reiterated that the Black Stars need to win a trophy badly in this current time and he believes he can contribute to the team’s quality to make this happen.



He said from experience, Ghana can still qualify for the next World Cup though many think it’s impossible.



Speaking in an interview on GhOne’s Football Legends Show, Sulley said he never gives up and he will never give up until he has breath no more.



When asked about a possible Black Stars come back, he said “Yes, of course, national team, of course, I want to play again with the national team. You know many people are saying that probably we can’t make it to the World Cup, but I think we can do it“.



Detailing how the slim fate in the Russia 2018 can be possible, he continued that “You know why? Because if we win all our games. We did the same in 2006 when we qualified for the first time to the World Cup. We lost our first game, we drew away but then we won all our games, it’s the same situation now. I think we can do it.”



Sulley, Kelvin Prince Boateng and Michael Essien were suspended from the Black Stars after the 2014 Brazil World Cup. However, Muntari later apologized and has been tipped to join the national team soon.



“But coming back to me, of course, I want to play the national team but I have to start playing a club then after we see what happens,” the father of one added.