Sports Minister Resolves Feud Between Kwesi Nyantakyi And Vice Afriyie

Ghana's Sports minister Isaac Asiamah has resolved the rising tension between FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi and vice George Afriyie- to put an end to the raging feud that has escalated between the two men in the past weeks.



The two most powerful men in Ghana football are believed to be at loggerheads amid claims of greed targeted at the CAF Executive committee member.



But fresh media reports in Ghana say the country's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has brokered a truce between the two influential football personalities.



They have reportedly resolved their differences and will work again to steer the affairs of the federation after a meeting with the sector minister last week.



Allegations and counter claims of greed dominated the major headlines in the past weeks with reports suggesting the two men were unhappy with each other.



Both Nyantakyi and Afriyie have not publicly commented on the widespread reports of the frosty relationship between the pair.



It has been widely feared that the tension between the pair could threaten the country's quest of qualifying to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and crucially the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



But it appears the dust has settled on the raging media controversy with both Nyantakyi and Afriyie expected to water down on their stance.