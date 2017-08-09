Kwadwo Asamoah Must Be Brave And Move To Turkey - Sam Johnson

Related Stories Former Ghana and former Fenerbahnce man Sam Johnson has told Kwadwo Asamoah to be brave and make the decision to play in Turkey.



Asamoah has been courted by Galatasaray for the last three years and there is a feeling that the deal could happen in the coming days.



The midfielder who can also play in defense has reportedly agreed personal terms with Galatasaray as he goes in search of regular playing time.



Also standing in the way of the deal is Asamoah’s important wife who has a say on where her husband eventually ends up but Sam John says Asamoah’s football will be great in Turkey.



“I know Asamoah’s quality and I am certain that he will be a success over there,” Johnson told Accra-based Citi fm



“There are a lot of Africans there and most of his team mates are there so it should not be difficult to adapt.”



“But offcourse the final decision will be made by him.”



The 28-year-old is expected to return to the Black Stars soon after hinting that he was psychologically ready to return.



