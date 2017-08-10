GFA Officials Tried To Bribe Me In Dollars - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Related Stories Ex-Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has twisted another knife into the Ghana Football Association by claiming officials tried to bribe him.



Vanderpuye was at loggerheads with football authorities and boasts he was the one who stopped their corrupt practices. Many believe his feud with Ghana FA is the cost the Black Stars a slow start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Also, the Ghana U20 team failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship. But Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, insists his fight against the Ghana FA was justified.



''It is not only Muntaka (Mubarak), but I know what led to the downfall of Rashid Pelpuo and several other ministers,'' Ni Lantey said on Atinka TV's Sports Court Show.



''There were attempts to bribe me, there were financial attempts made by GFA officials but I was smarter than them. I rejected envelopes that was sent to me without proper source. ''You have to ask why I never travelled with the national teams on their trips whiles I was in office. When a minister travels with the team, a lot of things happen.



''I have been in this and I know. Whiles on trip with the team, they’ll bring you an envelope full of money in dollars and you’ll not even be allowed to sign for it.



''I will say some of the previous sports ministers were not so much on top of football issues and so they made some payments and approved budgets which were way off.



''It is not only Inusah Fuseini who planted a camera in his office. I also had a camera and I recorded all the suspicious meetings I had in my office.



''There are a lot of things that I have kept because I know that if I break silence, it will not end well for Ghana football.''