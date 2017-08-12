2018 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Stars Line-Up To Face Burkina Faso

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah goes for a blend of experience and youthfulness to face Burkina Faso in the first leg of the CHAN qualifier at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Saturday afternoon.



While Burkina Faso will be eyeing victory to position themselves well ahead of the second leg in Ghana a week later, the Black Stars B need a positive results to breathe live into their hopes to make it to Kenya next year.



The Black Stars B held their final training at the Stade du 4 Aout on Friday afternoon ahead of the clash on Saturday and head coach Kwasi Appiah gave indications of who to start the game with emphasis on his final training session.



Aduana Stars shot stopper Joseph Addo is likely to be in between the sticks with Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong on the right side of defence while Daniel Darkwah of Aduana Stars handles the left back role.



In-form WAFA center-back Musah Nuhu will partner experienced Awal Mohammed at the heart of the Ghana defence with Gideon Waja and Winful Cobbinah in midfield.



Emmanuel Gyamfi and Patrick Razak are likely to be on the right and left side of midfield respectively while Thomas Abbey plays behind Sadick Adams in attack.



A win for Ghana will give them full assurance of qualifying to the tournament they missed in 2016 while the second leg will offer them another opportunity if they draw or lose the game.



Below is the lineup for this afternoon’s game:



Joseph Addo (GK), Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwah, Awal Mohammed, Musah Nuhu, Gideon Waja, Winful Cobbinah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Sadick Adams, Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak.