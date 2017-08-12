Burkina Faso 2-2 Ghana

Related Stories The Black Stars B of Ghana were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw game at the Stadé du 4 Aoùt in Ouagadougou by the Local Stallions of Burkina in the first leg of fhe 2018 CHAN qualifier.



Sadick Adams broke the virginity of the game in the first half from the spot when Abdoulaye Zongo stopped a Winful Cobbinah free kick to put Ghana in the lead.



Ghana held on until the break but Sylla Mohammed restored parity for Burkina Faso with just seven minutes into the second half.



Gideon Waja shot Ghana in front minutes after Sylla's equaliser after Winful Cobbinah once again combined beautifully to swerve the Burkina Faso defence.



But a last minute blunder from the Ghana defence gifted the Burkinabes the equally after Iliase Sawadogo weaved his way through the on looking Ghana defence to slot home a sreamer in a game that was fiercely contested.



Ghana will host the Burkina Faso side in Kumasi a week later with an advantage of two away goals hoping to steal a ticket for the tournament in Kenya.





