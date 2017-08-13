Osei Palmer Reacts To Nyantakyi-Afriyie Rift

Related Stories Executive Committee Member of the Ghana football Association, Winfred Osei Kwaku ‘Palmer’ says he doesn’t think he can ever think he can send a text message in the sort of the one alleged to have been sent by George Afritie to Kwesi Nyantakyi.



The Tema Youth owner believes the GFA vice, George Afriyie went overboard over his reaction to the FA boss Nyantakyi regarding the recent rift.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s Total Sports show, Palmer said he would have preferred a different approach in resolving a bad blood with his boss rather than a text message in the mould of Afriyie’s.



“I don’t ever think I can send such a text message. Never”, he said.



“I would have preferred a face-to-face encounter with the president and speak directly to him rather than send a text message”.



“There have been issues at the FA that we all have sorted and moved on but not to tow a certain line that would come back to accept your future”, He added.