Local Black Stars Arrive In Ghana From Burkina Faso

The Black Stars Team B have arrived in Accra from their CHAN 2018 qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Saturday.



The team touched down at the Kotoka International Airport around 11:45am and will proceed to Kumasi ahead of the return leg on Sunday.



Maxwell Konadu’s charges secured a respectable 2-2 draw against Le Etalons of Burkina Faso at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou in the CHAN 2018 Eliminator on Saturday.



Ghana drew first blood through Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams via a penalty in the 17th minute before Burkinabes levelled through Sylla Mohammed Sylla.



WAFA gem Gideon Waja put Ghana back into the lead with a well-taken goal but the Stallions restored parity courtesy substitute Iliase Sawadogo.



Maxwell Konadu’s charges will camp in Kumasi before hosting their opponents at the Kumasi Stadium next weekend.



The Black Stars ‘B’ who are two-time finalists are hoping to qualify to the 2018 CHAN which will be staged in Kenya in January.