Kevin Prince Boateng Terminates His Contract With Las Palmas

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has reached an agreement with Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas to terminate his contract Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The Ghanaian was the clubs highest goal scorer last season with 10 goals in the league, the best he had managed in a single season.



Details of the reason for the termination of the contract are sketchy as he agreed for an extension just three months ago.



The former AC Milan man had found form since moving to Gran Canary and there were even muted talks of staying beyond the extended period.



According to some of the portals in Germany the Ghanaian could sign a bumper deal in the coming weeks with an unnamed club.



The 30-year-old has not played for Ghana after falling out with the technical handlers of the team during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil- He has however since shown signs of a desire to return and his continued rich vein of form at Las Palmas was being monitored by new coach Kwesi Appiah.



News of his departure will hit fans of the club who had grown fond of him mainly due to his improved behavior and potency upfront last season.