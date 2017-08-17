Kevin-Prince Boateng Reveals 'Non-footballing' Reason For Las Palmas Departure

Related Stories The Ghana international lifts the lid on his shocking exit from the La Liga outfit.



Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has shed light on the premature termination of his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas.



Having extended their association with the Ghana international by three years only in May, the La Liga outfit announced the abrogation of the deal on Wednesday, citing the attacker's "personal reasons of irreversible character" as the cause of the development.



"The president has treated me as his son since I arrived here and someday, I hope to return to this club that treated me so well," Boateng told a news conference on Wednesday.



"It's a very difficult day for me. All people ask me is why I do not want to play any more in UD Las Palmas.



"I tell them it's a personal decision because I miss my family. It's not a footballing decision.



"For a father, it is very difficult to have his son and his wife so far. First thing is the family."



In unarguably his best time of topflight football, the German-born netted 10 times in 28 La Liga outings, finishing as UD’s highest scorer of the campaign.



His good showing made him a top transfer target for many clubs but after months of speculations, the attacker put pen to paper on a three-year renewal as UD beat competition from the likes of Sevilla and Valencia.



"I have received love from these fans, although some will hate me now for this decision," Boateng added.



"I have spent a very nice year in this club and the affection of the fans has always been felt on the street."



Following a failed move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, Boateng initially joined UD last summer, signing a one-year deal.



The former AC Milan playmaker formerly played for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04.