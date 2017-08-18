Schalke Confirm Tekpetey's Contract Extension Abd Loan Transfer

Related Stories The Royal Blues say the 19-year-old has been farmed out to Rheindorf Altach in Austria, having renewed his deal until 2020.



Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have extended Bernard Tekpetey’s contract and subsequently sent the Ghana international on loan to Austrian outfit Rheindorf Altach, the German club have announced.



The confirmation comes a day after Goal disclosed news of the extension, which happened on Wednesday, and Friday’s loan switch.



Tepketey, who also attracted interests from Hamburg and Bundesliga 2 side VfL Bochum, has been forced to pursue a move away after struggling for first team opportunities at the VELTINS-Arena.



“FC Schalke 04 have extended the contract of Bernard Tekpetey until June 2020,” the Royal Blues announced on Friday.



“The Ghana international will also join SCR Altach on loan.



“The Austria Bundesliga side, who qualified for the Europa League last season by finishing fourth, is where Bernard Tekpetey will gain match practice before the 19-year-old returns to Gelsenkirchen next summer.”



Tekpetey made two Bundesliga appearances last season, in addition to a 90 minutes outing in a 2-0 triumph over Nice in the Europa League.



“We are convinced of Bernard’s qualities,” Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said.



“At his age, it’s very important to get as much game time as possible.



“Therefore, we’ve decided to let him go on loan and look forward to his return.”



Tekpetey, who has two caps for Ghana after representing the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, joined Schalke from local side UniStar Soccer Academy in February 2016.