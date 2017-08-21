CHAN 2018 Qualifiers: Burkina Faso Eliminate Ghana On Aggregate

Related Stories Ghana will not be playing in next year’s CHAN tournament after losing 2-1 in Kumasi to Burkina Faso and 4-3 on aggregate.



The first leg ended 2-2 and the Black Stars B team needed a victory to send them to the tournament which will be played in Kenya.



However, after 8 minutes, Sylla Mohammed got the first goal for Burkina Faso. Ghana tried getting back into the game but chances were put away.



Nikiema Herman added a second for the Burkinabes after 20 minutes. Ghana needed to find three goals to qualify but they could not deliver the goods.



In the second half, Joseph Addo found the net with a header but that was all Ghana could muster on the day leaving Burkina Faso to grab the ticket for the 2018 CHAN tournament.