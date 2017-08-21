Nyaho-Tamakloe Lauds Kotoko Coach Steve Polack

Related Stories Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, has commended Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Polack, for his honesty in condemning a penalty decision awarded to his team during their MTN FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nea Salamina last Wednesday.



According to the ex-GFA boss, such acts of honesty were rare on the continent, and for Coach Polack to openly question the genuineness of the referee’s call was worthy of praise and emulation.



“What the coach did is very rare in our country, if not in Africa and he deserves tonnes of commendation,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told the Graphic Sports yesterday.



Coach Polack, after last Wednesday’s , stated that although he wanted to win against the second tier side, it was regrettable that they qualified on account of a questionable spot kick awarded by referee Nuhu Liman in the dying minutes of the game.



Polack’s comment has attracted sharp criticisms from some Kotoko faithful who feel the coach should have restrained himself from wading into the controversy, but the former GFA chairman believed such honesty was what the game needed in Ghana and beyond.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, however, chided the referee for a poor officiating on the day and said the Kotoko coach’s condemnation of the decision should be a lesson to all the referees because the world was watching them and there were very honest and discerning people ready to own up even if such decisions favoured them.