Maxwell Konadu Told To Take UEFA Licensed Course

Former Okwawu United Coach Nana Coach Nana Agyemang has taken a swipe at Black Stars B Coach Maxwell Konadu after the team's failure to qualify for the Championship of African Nations.



Konadu for the second time running failed his task to qualify the team to the competition.



The former Kotoko Coach was in charge when the team missed out in the competition two years ago after losing to Cote d’Ivoire.



Nana Agyemang in a twitter post advised the former WA All Stars trainer to take a UEFA licence Coaching course to improve his “empty technical mind”.



His comments comes after the Coach had declared not to quit the position as Black Stars B Coach despite failing to qualify the team to the competition in Kenya.



Konadu was regarded as one of the best Coaches in Ghana after leading Kotoko to win the League title, a performance which paved way for him to become the assistant Coach of the Black Stars.



Ghana will now prepare for next month’s WAFU tournament which begins on September 9.