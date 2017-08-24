Brazil And Real Madrid Legend Roberto Carlos Sentenced To 3 Months In Prison

Related Stories World Cup winning footballer Roberto Carlos faces three months in prison for delaying child support payments to an ex-partner for two of his children.



The 44-year-old owes 61,000 Brazilian real (approximately £15,000) to Barbara Thurler, and as a result has been given a jail sentence by the Rio de Janeiro courts.



According to local media and Spanish news agency Efe, Carlos claimed financial difficulties for his failure to pay the money and wanted to pay the costs in instalments.



However Carlos, who was famous in his playing days for his viciously struck free kicks, instead faces a spell behind bars in his native Brazil.



Judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal by Carlos to pay the sum in instalments, but his lawyer Fernando Pittner said the matter would be resolved without him needing to go to jail.



In his playing days he most famously represented Real Madrid, and was a member of Brazil's World Cup winning squad in 2002.



Since retiring he has been an ambassador for Real in Asia and Oceania, and recently became a father for the ninth time with current wife Mariana Lucon.



He also recently denied allegations in Germant that he had taken performance-enhancing drugs in his career, which saw him win three Champions League titles.