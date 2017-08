Related Stories Ghanaian Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah Lil-Wayne dashed each player of Asante Kotoko $11 when he paid a visit to the former African champions after they had been involved in a motor accident.



Fans of the Ghana Premier League giants are upset about the development and want answers from their management, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.



Samuel Acheampong, a broadcast journalist from Kumasi reports that players and technical team were made to line up and each was given Ghs50 which is equivalent to $11.



Kotoko, who were named Africa’s greatest club in the last century, were involved in an accident in which one of their backroom staff died.



Individuals from all walks of life expressed their sympathies with the Porcupine Warriors whilst others donated cash and other packages to the team.