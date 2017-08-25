Barcelona Complete £110m Signing of Dembele

Related Stories Barcelona have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Ousmane Dembele, reports in France claim.



BeIN Sports AR claim that the Catalan giants have finally agreed a fee with BVB said to be around £110million.



Barca have been searching for a wide man to replace Brazil star Neymar, who left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain in a £198million deal earlier in the summer.



According to the report, they see 20-year-old Dembele as the ideal man to replace Neymar, and they have been trying to persuade the Bundesliga club to sell their star man all summer.



Dembele himself is allegedly desperate to complete a move to Barcelona and even went missing from the club two weeks ago in an apparent attempt to force a move.



It was believed that BVB would only allow Dembele to move to La Liga for the eye-watering sum of £128m. However, it appears that the Blaugrana have managed to secure their man for a little less than that.