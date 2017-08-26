I Will Always Give New Players The Chance - Kwesi Appiah

Related Stories



Appiah indicated that there are lots of players who all deserve to play so he always has to rope new faces into the team.



“Ghana always have thousands of new players who are all good and deserve to play, you always have to look at players who can help at particular moment.” Appiah stated during the launch of his Foundation.



“You always have to give one or two new players the chance for them to show what they can do and also boost their confidence. You also have to give the deserving local players the chance,”



“We are playing more games and each player who deserves to play will get his chance.” he added.



Ghana will face Congo Brazaville on September 1 in a World qualifier in Kumasi.



Watch the video below





Ghana Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that he gives new players the chance in games to boost their morale.Appiah indicated that there are lots of players who all deserve to play so he always has to rope new faces into the team.“Ghana always have thousands of new players who are all good and deserve to play, you always have to look at players who can help at particular moment.” Appiah stated during the launch of his Foundation.“You always have to give one or two new players the chance for them to show what they can do and also boost their confidence. You also have to give the deserving local players the chance,”“We are playing more games and each player who deserves to play will get his chance.” he added.Ghana will face Congo Brazaville on September 1 in a World qualifier in Kumasi. Source: Footballmadeinghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.