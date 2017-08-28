Juventus Agree Deal With Galatasaray For Kwadwo Asamoah

Related Stories Italian Club Juventus have agreed a deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray for the sale of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.



The player is expected to arrive in Istanbul in the coming days where he will undergo a medical before officially penning a deal with the Club.



Juventus and Galatasaray agreed a deal for the midfielder after he had tendered in a transfer request.



He is thus expected to complete his switch before Thursday when the transfer window comes to an end.



Reports in Turkey indicate the player has already bid farewell to his teammates at Juventus.



The 27-year-old looks unlikely to command a starting berth at Juventus this season.



Manager Maxilmilino Allegri had been reluctant on releasing the player who has still got great potentials despite his injury woes faced at the Club.



His last two seasons at Juventus have been rocked by persistent injury problems.



He has spent six seasons with the Italian Champions winning six Italia scudetto titles.







