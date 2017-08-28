How Kwesi Appiah’s 22-Man Foreign-Based Players Performed Before Flying Down To Kumasi

Related Stories Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah and Jordan Ayew all scored but there were 8 players who did not get playing time for varied reasons while Isaac Sackey pulls out of the squad due to injury.



The Ghana Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah named a 24-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Congo Brazzaville on Friday and the following weekend.



Out of the 24 players named by the 57-year-old former Ghana defender 22 are foreign-based.



And, Ghana Sports Online has chronicled the performance of these 22 players before they flown down to Kumasi for the international assignment.



GOALKEEPERS



Newly-invited goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was a bench warmer at French Ligue 2 side when the Yellows were battered 5-1 by Chateauroux on Friday.



The 22-year-old glovesman is yet to get a game in the French second-tier but would hope to dislodge Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori.



And, Ofori was no different as he was also a spectator from the bench in Maritzburg United’s 0-0 draw with SuperSports United.



DEFENDERS



Center-back Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew to inspire them to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. Meanwhile full-back Harrison Afful played the last 13 minutes for the Crew.



Elsewhere in Turkey defender John Boye continued his bench warming exercise at Sivasspor on Saturday. Boye monitored from the bench as Galatasaray hammered his side 3-0. Joseph Attamah was booked in the 26th minute and he played the entire game for Istanbul as they beat Konyaspor 2-1.



Jeffrey Schlupp was on the bench for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 loss against Swansea City.



Daniel Amartey nightmarish bench-warming role perpetuated at Leicester City as he warmed the bench in the Foxes defeat to Manchester United.



Left-back Lumor Agbenyenu is expected to play for Portimonense on Monday as they face Marítimo in a home fixture. The Tunisian league is yet to start and therefore no action for Nicholas Opoku.



MIDFIELDERS



Thomas Teye Partey was silk and scored one of the Atletico Madrid’s goals as they consigned Las Palmas to a 5-1 defeat. The 24-year-old scored from a Yannick Carrasco assist.



Andre Ayew put in a peripheral show in West Ham United’s 3-0 loss at Newcastle United. However Christian Atsu was top of the game as he assisted the opening goal. The former Chelsea player was razor-sharp on the flanks.



Edwin Gyasi was not involved in action as his Aalesund FC were not involved in the Norwegian Cup.



But Kwadwo Poku played 81 minutes and helped Miami FC to a 2-0 away win over Puerto Rico in the American second-tier league.



Alfred Duncan featured 90 minutes for Sassuolo when Torino posted a 3-0 win over them. And, Afriyie Acquah who has been handed a late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey. Sackey, born in Berekum, suffered an injury in the 15th minute as he suffered an injury in Alanyaspor’s 1-1 draw with Karabükspor.



Ebenezer Ofori is still waiting to make his Bundesliga debut as he was benched once more in Stuttgart’s 1-0 win over Mainz 05. The former New Edubiase United and Ghana U20 player overly impressed the last time he played for the Black Stars in Kumasi.



Winger Thomas Agyepong was brought on in the 69th minute NAC Breda who were held to a 2-2 draw by Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.



FORWARD



Striker Raphael Dwamena was not part of the FC Zurich team that drew 1-1 with Luzern. The 21-year-old failed medicals on Friday and his move to English Premier League Brighton is off. But he will travel to Kumasi for the game as no announcement has been made yet.



Jordan Ayew was in flamboyant shape as he scored for Swansea City and helped them to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.



Finally Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan came off the bench to play for Kayserisor in their 2-2 home draw with Osmanlıspor.