CAF Executive Members To Visit Ghana In September

Related Stories The executive members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by its President Ahmad Ahmad will visit Ghana in September for an important delegates meeting.



The executive members of the continent’s football governing body will be in Ghana on September 21 for a meeting to discuss issues confronting African Football.



The delegation would pay a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House on September 22.



They will also attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh memorial lectures, which will be held in Accra.



The delegation will then travel to Cape Coast where they will watch the final match of the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted by Ghana.



The CAF delegation is expected to depart Accra on September 25. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.