W'Cup Qualifier: Congo 1 - 3 Ghana (LIVE)

Related Stories Ghana's Black Stars are leading their Congolese counterparts by three goals to one at the Stade de l’Unité (Brazzaville) in Congo.



Forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom fired Ghana in front after Thomas Agyepong took on his marker and speedily outwitted him into the 18 box and found the striker who wasted no time in putting Ghana in front in the 23rd Minute.



Thomas Agyepong doubled the scorline 4 minutes later.



Lloyd Ayet pulled one back for the Red Devils in the 44th minute before Thomas Partey rounded the first half up with a third goal in additional time.



More update in 2nd half . . .



