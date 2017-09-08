Galatasaray To Submit New Transfer Bid For Kwadwo Asamoah In January

|
Turkish giants Galatasaray remain buoyant of signing Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah as the Club plots fresh bid for the player in the January transfer window, according to Club chairman Dursun Özbek.
Galatasaray failed in their attempt to sign the Ghana international after Italian Club Juventus refused to release the 28-year-old.
The Serie A Champions rejected a €10million offer from Galataseray.
A report claim Coach Maximilino Allegri refused to release the player after failing to secure a replacement during the transfer window.
Dursun Özbek insist his outfit won’t give up on the former Udinese star hence will be submitting a new offer to lure the versatile player.
“We tried to make the deal for Asamoah up until the very end, but Juventus didn’t want to sell him. We are already thinking about him for the next transfer window.”
Asamoah has a contract with Juventus until 2020 after renewing his deal two seasons ago.
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
