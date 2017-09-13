WAFU 2017: Ghana To Face Guinea In Opening Group Fixture

Related Stories The Black Stars B will take on Guinea in their opening Group game of the WAFU Cup of Nations.



Ghana has been paired in Group A alongside powerhouses Nigeria, Mali and Guinea.



The defending Champions will lock horns with their Guinean counterparts on Thursday before taking on Mali on Saturday.



The team will face rivals Nigeria on Monday as they look forward to seal a place in the last four.



Ghana managed a 1-0 win over Gambia to qualify to the Group stage of the WAFU Cup of Nations.



Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Niger, Benin and Ivory Coast have all progressed to the next round of the WAFU after picking wins in their respective matches.