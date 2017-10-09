Uganda Vrs Ghana Referee Was Trained By Retired Ghanaian Referee

Related Stories Retired Ghanaian referee Joseph Wellington has revealed he once trained South African referee Daniel Bennett who denied Ghana a clean goal and a penalty in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday.



Daniel Bennett has dominated the media headlines in Ghana following his atrocious decisions that denied Ghana a penalty and a decent penalty against the Cranes at the Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium.



FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena pounced on a rebound effort from Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in an onside position but he was ruled out for offside.



The Ghana FA have officially petition FIFA to review the performance of the referee and order replay of the game.



Egypt sealed qualification from the group with a 2-1 win over Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.



In the midst of the anger in Ghana over the performance of the referee, retired Ghanaian referee Joseph Wellington has revealed that the South African was once his student.



“Bennett is a very good referee. Before this game he had officiated about two or three Ghana games and things went well. He {Bennett} was once my student. I think if he was focused he could have ignored his assistant’s call and awarded the goal,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Ghana sit third in the group and watched their qualification hopes extinguished after the end of the game with Egypt claiming victory.