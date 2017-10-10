MTN FA Cup Committee Rules Out Foreign Referee For Hearts-Kotoko Final In Tamale

Related Stories The MTN FA Cup Committee his discarded reports that a foreign referee will be appointed for this month's final between rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



Local referees have suffered severe criticisms after handling matches between the two sides in the league and cup matches.



It has been suggested that an outsider



"Foreign referees will not be brought to handle the game, we believe we have good referees in Ghana and the committee is not ready for expatriate referees as it stands now," chairman Kurt ES Okraku said.



"The right thing will be done but yet still if Hearts supporters insist they need expatriate officials, then it will be beyond our power and so therefore they must write officially to the FA."



It is a Super Clash final to be played at the Tamale Stadium on 29 October.