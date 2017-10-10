School Renamed After Mohammed Salah For Guiding Egypt To Russia 2018

Related Stories The heroics of Egypt winger Mohammed Salah have been rewarded in a legendary style after the Liverpool forward guided the Pharaohs to their first ever World Cup since 1990.



Salah scored twice to help Egypt beat the stubborn Red Devils of Congo 2-1 to pick the sole Group E ticket for next year’s World Cup.



The industrious star has been honoured in his home town Basyoun with his Alma Mater renamed after him.



The Bassion Industrial Secondary School will now be called Mohammed Salah Industrial Secondary School in honour of their 'son' for the remarkable achievement.



The Liverpool winger opened the scoring for Egypt in the 62nd minute but Bakou Moutou restored parity with three minutes to end regulation time.



Salah rose to the occasion to score a last-gasp penalty that earned the Pharaohs their qualification to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.



Gharbia governor Ahmed Deif revealed on Sunday that the school which Salah graduated from has been renamed in his honour after his heroics guided Egypt for the 2018 World Cup.