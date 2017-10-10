“Complacency Is The Lesson To Be Learnt From USA Loss” – High Commissioner To Starlets

Related Stories Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mr. Mike Ocquaye Jnr, has advised the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, to learn their lessons from their loss against the United States of America (USA), since it was caused by complacency.



The Black Starlets lost 1-0 in their second group game to USA in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 World Cup in India on Monday afternoon.



The team was punished for their ineffectiveness upfront, as they created many goal-scoring opportunities, but failed to score.



He said the team must eschew complacency, as it was the key reason why Ghana lost.



“I just want us to learn lessons from any defeat or anything that goes against us, that is why you are all Under-17. Before you started the match, I was more confident you were going to beat Colombia than the USA.



“The reason is this, when Ghana is facing tough oppositions, we play well. Colombia is a tough opposition and we beat them, but somehow there is this thing that as for USA don’t worry we are going to beat them.



“The word here is complacency. It showed even in the first half. Well done but still this is a big lesson we all must learn,” he emphasized.



Mr. Ocquaye, who visited the team after the match motivated them by praising the squad for their quality, adding that they were ”going to become the greatest Black Stars ensemble ever and so you will taste some defeat”.



Mr Ocquaye explained to the team that Ghana still supports them “unconditionally” regardless of the results.



Ghana’s next game is on Thursday October 12, 14:30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium against host India.