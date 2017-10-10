Starlets In A Dicey Situation In Group A, After Colombia’s Win

Related Stories The Black Starlets of Ghana, are in a dicey situation in Group A, of the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), U-17 World Cup in India, following Colombia’s 2-1 win over the host on Monday.



The Starlets had earlier in the day lost 1-0 to the Stripes and Stars of USA in New Delhi and were hoping for a favorable results in the other group game.



Unfortunately the results were not as favourable as expected for the Starlets, as Colombia won 2-1 over India to leapfrog Ghana in the group.



USA tops the group with six points after a hundred percent start to the tournament with Colombia, Ghana and India following in that order.



Colombia and Ghana have equal points but the Colombians have better goal advantage over the Starlets.



India is at the bottom of the table with no points, having lost all two games.



The Starlets will play the host India in the last group game on Thursday, October 12 14:30 GMT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in what should be a must win for Ghana in other to continue their stay in India.