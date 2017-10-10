Kwesi Appiah Hands Debut Appearance To Two Players In Saudi Arabia Friendly

Related Stories Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has handed debut appearance to two players the international friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.



Appiah, who wants to use the friendly to try out new options as part of his rebuilding plans for the team has made five changes to the team, which started in the world cup qualifier on Saturday against Uganda.



Bordeaux goalie Lawrence Ati Zigi has been given the nod to start in between the sticks as he makes his first appearance for the senior national team.



Another debutant in the game will be Young Boys defender Kasim Nuhu who will also have the chance to prove himself after playing no role in the Uganda.



Joseph Attamah Larweh, Patrick Twumasi and Raphael Dwamena would all be handed a starting role after coming off the bench in Kampala two days earlier.



However stand-in captain Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey would be called to duty to guide the young players with their experience in this game as they remain the most experienced players in the line-up..



Ghana needs a respectable scoreline in the match to push them in the FIFA world ranking.



Below is Ghana’s team to face Saudi Arabia:



Ati Ziggy, Daniel Amartey, Kasim Adam , Nicholas Opoku, Lumor Agbenyenu , Attamah Larweh , Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Partey, Patrick Twumasi, Alfred Duncan, Raphael Dwamena.