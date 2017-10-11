“Obia Nye Obiaa” Unveiled As Mascot For 2017 FA Cup Grand Finale

Related Stories The official mascot for this year’s MTN FA Cup competition was unveiled at the headquarters of the Ghana FA on Tuesday.



The event which is a novelty in Ghana football also “unmissable” announced as the official tag line for the final match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Tamale Stadium on Sunday October 29.



According to the chairman of the FA Cup Committee Mr Kurt Okraku, the mascot known as “Obia nye Obiaa” was was chosen to convey a sense of enthusiasm to play football and excitement for the tournament with its colour depicting that of the title sponsors.



“This is a very important and unique ceremony and again it is part of history. This is the first time we are all seeing somebody in the name of Mr Obia Nye Obia”, Mr. Okraku added.



He reiterated that the mascot will be used as a major component of the branding of the overall event, especially this year’s final at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



The Mascot is expected to take part in numerous activities in the run-up to the grand finale between Ghana’s biggest clubs who have not faced each other in the FA Cup final since 1990.



The Committee stated that they will outline the road map to the final match and the giant trophies journey to the Tamale stadium.



