Fans Attack Kwadwo Asamoah After Juventus defeat

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah started for Juventus in the 2-1 loss to Lazio in Saturday's Serie A encounter.



Asamoah deputized for Alex Sandro at left back with the South American returning late from international duty and featured throughout as Ciro Immobile netted a second-half brace for Lazio to cancel out Douglas Costa's opener.



This was the first time, since the opening day of the 2015-16 season, that Juventus lost a game at the Allianz Stadium.



The Ghanaian utility man was making his fourth appearance of the campaign for Massimiliano Allegri’s men and despite being one of the few standout performers for Juve in the defeat, Asamoah was on the receiving end of a social media attack from a few Juventus fans.