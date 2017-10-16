Aduana Stars Seal Ghana Premier League Title

Related Stories The Fire Boys are set to be crowned champions for the second time as a win on the penultimate matchday has put them seven points clear atop.



Aduana Stars have clinched the Ghana Premier League title with a match to spare following a 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday.



Sam Adams' penalty and Rashid Alhassan's strike at Dormaa were all the Fire Boys needed to kill off the title chase. Benjamin Tweneboah, meanwhile, got the away side's consolation.



Aduana sit seven points clear at the top ahead of the final matchday clash with Ashanti Gold. A dead rubber, the tie's outcome will not harm the about-to-be-crowned two-time champions in any way.



Aduana's title win has everything to do with second-placed Wafa, who fell 2-1 away at Ebusua Dwarfs. Justice Amate's goal for the Academy Boys came to little as Joseph Esso's double emerged supreme.



Hearts of Oak still hold on to the third spot despite a 1-0 loss at Medeama. Francis Addo was the hero for the Yellow and Mauves, who now hold the sixth position.



Rivals Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, moved up by three points as Sadick Adams' eighth minute strike ensured a 1-0 home triumph over Berekum Chelsea.



At the Malik Jabir Park, reigning champions Wa All Stars showed no mercy as they handed already-relegated Bolga All Stars a 6-1 defeat. Kweku Baffoe Asuandzie netted four times while David Abagna hit a double for the home outfit. All Stars' lone effort came from the boot of Razak Abdullah.



Elsewhere, Inter Allies registered their 10th win of the season with a 2-1 home victory over Liberty Professionals. Abdul Nassiru Hamzah and Isaac Twum (penalty) were on target for the home team while Benjamin Eshun pulled a goal back for Liberty in injury time. The Eleven-Is-To-One are 10th on the table as the Scientific Soccer Lads sit two places below.



In Accra, Great Olympics received a big relegation survival boost as they edged 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold 1-0. Christopher Nettey's goal was the separating factor. Still second from bottom, the 'Dade' Boys have a good chance of avoiding the drop should they win their last game and results elsewhere go in the favour.



In the last fixture, Aaron Awannorh and Ekow Benson (penalty) scored to help Tema Youth to a 2-1 win over Bechem United. Mohammed Hamzah got the away side's consolation.