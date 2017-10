Atsu’s Newcastle United Up For Sale

Related Stories St. James Holdings Limited, owner of English Premier League side Newcastle United have put the Club on sale.



Newcastle United are believed to be facing some financial difficulties prompting officials of the Club to open room for interest persons to acquire the Club.



The situation could see Ghana star Christian Atsu being managed by new owners as an employee at the Club.



Atsu signed for Newcastle United on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.



A statement released by the Club reads:



As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.



As one of the Premier League’s oldest and best supported football clubs – and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world – Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future.



To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.



To give an incoming owner the maximum possible flexibility to make meaningful investment in the club, including in its playing squad, the sale process will give interested parties the opportunity of deferring substantial payment.



A process will now commence of identifying new ownership for the club that will be capable of delivering the sustained investment in and dedication to the club that is necessary for it to achieve its ambitions.