Latest FIFA Ranking: Ghana Unchanged, Germany Stay At The Summit

Related Stories Ghana remains 52nd on the Coca-Cola/FIFA ranking.



The Black Stars were unchanged in October’s edition of the ranking despite victory over Saudi Arabia in an international friendly.



Ghana played just two matches in the month of October picking up a win over Saudi Arabia in a friendly and drawing with Uganda in a World Cup qualifier.



The four-time African Champions are still ranked eighth on the continent.



Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, DR Congo and Nigeria are the top five ranked African side in the World.



Despite missing out on a slot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Black Stars could better their ranking on the globe should they beat Egypt in the final World Cup qualifier on Sunday.



Peru have climbed into the top ten of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time in an edition marked by the recent, decisive FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Peruvians, who qualified for an Intercontinental Play-off against New Zealand, were joined in the Ranking’s upper echelons by Spain, who climbed from 11th to 8th on the back of an impressive conclusion to their unbeaten qualifying campaign.



As a result of the latest ranking, Pot 1 for the Russia 2018 draw on 1 December has been decided. Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France make up the top seeded teams.



The ranking table makes pleasant reading for many European nations, with Germany holding on to top spot and France (7, up 1), England (12, up 3), Denmark (19, up 7), Scotland (29, up 14) and Austria (39, up 18) among others making significant gains.



The Austrians are one of four new entries to the top 50, where they are joined by Czech Republic (46, up 12), Morocco (48, up 8) and World Cup qualifying sensations Panama (49, up 11). That shake-up has left UEFA with 28 teams in the top 50, up one on last month, a rise that comes at the expense of CONMEBOL, who drop down to eight.



Peru’s historic rise will compensate for that, and Los Incas are one of five nations celebrating their best-ever Ranking position this month. Sharing that distinction are Palestine (84, up 7), Luxembourg (93, up 8), Comoros (127, up 14) and Chinese Taipei (143, up 8).