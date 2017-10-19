FIFA U17 World Cup: Black Starlets Coach Defend Under-Fire Captain Eric Ayiah

Related Stories Black Starlets Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin looked unhappy with the numorous criticism on team captain Eric Ayiah.



Ayiah has been under pressure having squandered several opportunities in the team’s matches so far.



The Charity stars attacker despite scoring three goals so far in the competition has left several Ghanaian football fans talking following his sketchy form in the team.



Paa Kwesi Fabin has jumped to the defense of his captain despite calls for the player to be dropped to the bench.



“What do they know about him to criticize him, he is our skipper and he is doing well,” Fabin told starrsportsgh.com



“What do they want him to do again, the guy has scored three goals and is doing very well, I don’t even know what else they want from him.”



The 17-year-old missed a penalty in Ghana’s 2-0 win over Niger on Wednesday.



He has been touted as one of the World best emerging talents in 2017.