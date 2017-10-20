Starlets Depart For Guwahati Ahead Of Quarter Finals

Related Stories The Black Starlets of Ghana on Thursday departed to Guwahati from their Mumbai base to continue with their preparations towards another all-African clash with Mali in the ongoing 2017 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 World Cup in India.



The two-time Champions would play neighbours Mali, who beat Ghana in the African U-17 Cup of Nations, on Saturday, October 21.



The Starlets beat the Menas of Niger 2-0, with goals from captain Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso to secure a must watch game billed to be top of all quarter final matches.



The United States of America (USA) would take on England, whilst Spain would play Iran, with Germany battling it out with Brazil in other quarter final matches.