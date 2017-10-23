Black Queens Suffer Humiliating 8-0 Defeat To France...

Related Stories Ghana's Black Queens were annihilated 8-0 by France in an international friendly played in Reim on Monday night.



Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani's side could not stop the French's lethal attack as they conceded eight and failed to even grab a consolation goal at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.



This is the second time the Black Queens have fallen to an embarrassing defeat in a friendly match in Europe after last year's 11-0 loss to Germany. However, the difference is the team that lost to the Germans was dominated by U-23 players.



Amandine Henry, Viviane Asseyi and Eugenie Le Sommer scored a brace each as Valerie Gauvin and Ouleymata Sar also found the back of the net for France.



The match formed part of the Queens preparations for the 2018 African Women's Nations Cup tournament to be staged in Ghana.